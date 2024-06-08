ADVERTISEMENT

People with cleft lip and palate plough through stigma to forge ahead in life

Published - June 08, 2024 09:03 pm IST - Chennai

Cleft Con India 2024, an annual platform for individuals with cleft lip and celft palate to come together to share their experiences, was organised in Chennai on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

Participants at Cleft Con India 2024, which was organised in Chennai, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Arushi Aryan, 18, a resident of Jammu, was born with a cleft lip and cleft palate. When she was 13-years-old, her confidence plummeted after the seniors in her school made fun of her. For some days, she even resorted to wearing a mask to school. The support from her family and close friends slowly armed her with confidence, which continues to shine through even today.

Despite enduring the teasing, even from a school teacher, city-based G. Priyanka, 19, who has undergone 11 surgeries, maintains a positive outlook. “I will be the best version of myself every day,” she said.

Several such stories of resilience came to the fore at Cleft Con India 2024, an annual platform for individuals with cleft lip and celft palate to come together to share their experiences, which was organised in the city on Saturday.

With over 35,000 children born with cleft lip and cleft palate in India each year, many face bullying and isolation due to their condition. If left untreated, the condition can lead to difficulties in eating, hearing, speaking, and breathing. However, timely medical interventions can help children thrive physically and socially.

Organised by Smile Train, the event saw the participation of nearly hundred affected individuals. Mamta Carroll, senior vice- president and regional director - Asia, Smile Train, said, “This is not an event, but a movement of greater acceptance, understanding, and inclusion.”

Actor and voiceover artist Ashwin Kumar, 36, who was born with a bilateral cleft lip, encouraged children and young adults with cleft lip and cleft palate not to consider their condition as a defect, and instead focus on their passion.

At the event, Asha Dinesh and Divya Dinesh, co-founders of Ashraya Hastha Trust, were honoured with the Smile Maker 2024 Award for their contributions to Smile Train, which works with a network of over 120 medical partner hospitals in 30 States and Union Territories to provide free and quality cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care for children.

