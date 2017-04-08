People will vote as per their conscience: DMK candidate

Amidst allegations of widespread distribution of money to voters of Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency, the DMK candidate Marudhu Ganesh on Thursday said he was confident that the people would vote according to their conscience on April 12.

Speaking to The Hindu during his campaign at Nethaji Nagar, Mr. Ganesh alleged that the AIADMK (Amma) has been distributing anywhere between ₹4000 and ₹10,000 to voters urging them to vote for its candidate T.T.V. Dhinakaran.

He said that people will reject efforts to bribe them.

“The sense I get here is that they (people) can’t be fooled this time around. They have started demanding their rights.

“There seems to be genuine belief that the DMK alone can deliver substantial change in the locality and also shape the future of Tamil Nadu’s politics,” he said.

Claiming that DMK cadre had been trying to stop cash distribution, he charged that the Election Commission had not been doing enough.

“So far, Mr. Dhinakaran’s supporters have been distributing money to voters openly. In many places, we have caught them and even stopped them, but it is our opinion that Election Commission isn’t doing enough,” he said.