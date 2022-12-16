People want cash, not gift for Pongal, says Panneerselvam

December 16, 2022 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s deposed co-ordinator, O. Panneerselvam, has sought a cash incentive of ₹3,000 for each ration card-holder in Tamil Nadu for the Pongal festival. In a statement, he said the scheme of giving free vesti-sari for Pongal was started by former Chief Minister, M.G. Ramachandran, in 1983. It was later expanded to cover all ration card-holders. Cash incentives were added, and the credit for this should go to another former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Mr. Panneerselvam said the DMK, which was elected to office in 2021, announced that Pongal gift hampers, containing 21 items, would be distributed to all ration card-holders in 2022 at a total cost of ₹1,200 crore. In January, there were complaints that many of the items were of inferior quality, and that the hampers only had 15 items.

The Chief Minister announced that the erring companies would be blacklisted, but no action was taken. As public money was wasted, people expect ₹3,000 in cash instead of the gift hampers, which would lead to corruption, he said.