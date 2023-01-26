ADVERTISEMENT

People of village panchayat in Chengalpattu district boycott gram sabha

January 26, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Villagers of the Thenmelpakkam panchayat coming under the Kattankulathur Panchayat Union boycotted the gram sabha meeting on Republic Day accusing revenue officials of Chengalpattu district of refusing to pass a resolution on financial irregularities as demanded by them.

The villagers organised a protest, which was led by Elumalai, former president of the Thenmelpakkam panchayat. He had sought action by Chengalpattu Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh against the alleged financial irregularity to the tune of ₹23 crore for more than 10 years. 

Mr. Elumalai alleged that panchayat president Govindaraj and vice- president Selvakumari had been involved in an exorbitant expenditure of more than ₹5 crore. Based on the petitions filed by Mr. Elumalai against the panchayat leaders and officials, the Collector had ordered an inquiry and was conducted by the Chengalpattu Tahsildar on January 11 in which a panchayat official was suspended. 

A senior official of the Chengalpattu district administration said further action would be taken only after the tahsildar submitted the inquiry report.

