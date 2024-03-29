People of Tamil Nadu want to sync with the Central government this election, says Annamalai

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Friday said that the old narrative of the Dravidian parties on the north-south divide, Hindi, and Sanskrit will not reflect on the ground any more. In an interview with The Hindu amid his election campaign in Chennai on Friday, he dismissed charges that the BJP had a role in smaller parties not getting their intended election symbols. Excerpts from the interview

What are the prospects of the BJP in Tamil Nadu in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

The upcoming Lok Sabha election is unique because, for the very first time, people of India know it is Modi ji [Prime Minister Narendra Modi] who is going to come back to power. We are very clear and the ground is reflecting that as well. When that is going to happen, the way people make choices will be different from normal times. In the last 10 years, even though MPs from Tamil Nadu were on the opposition bench in the Lok Sabha, there were a lot of good things that happened to the State. This time the mood on the ground is to sync with the Central government. There will be a disproportionate increase in the number of candidates from the NDA, who are going to get elected. Local and State level issues are becoming irrelevant because it is a national election. I am confident the NDA will record its best vote share and a large number of MPs from Tamil Nadu will be part of Modi ji’s 400 MPs.

Is the BJP’s focus on getting more seats or increase its vote share?

The focus goes parallelly because to win elections in a three-way fight, the party has to cross 35% vote share. The BJP has set a target to increase 370 votes at each booth level in addition than what we polled in the last election. We aim to cross 40% in each Lok Sabha seat. Though it is a big ambition, we are very confident by the reflection of the mood on the ground.

DMK and the AIADMK claim the electoral battle is between them, and the BJP is nowhere in the contest...

It is good for us because other parties are still campaigning like local body elections or State level elections. They don’t understand it is a national-level election and the issues we are bringing to the table reflect the character of the nation. They are still in the 1960s and talking about north-south, Hindi, Sanskrit, and all of which don’t reflect on the ground when the people already know Modi ji is pro-Tamil and pro-Tamil Nadu. We are speaking a positive language of development. We hope and pray people will appreciate it.

While you have a rainbow alliance, on the ground in places where the BJP is strong, say Coimbatore or Kanniyakumari, its allies do not have a greater presence and vice versa. What impact would this have on vote transfer?

Every election has a unique phenomenon and the vote transfer differs from election to election. Cadres of each party should share the vision of the alliance and have to believe that Modi ji is very important for the country. That is happening now in our alliance. However, the INDIA bloc does not have a common vision and they are fighting internally. For example, in Kerala, the Congress and Communists are fighting each other but in Tamil Nadu, they are joining hands. In our alliance, it is clear Modi ji has been accepted as the leader.

The BJPs alliance partners AMMK and TMC (M) got their election symbols such as ‘Pressure Cooker’ and ‘bicycle’. However, smaller parties in the opposition have not got their symbols and they accuse the BJP of a conspiracy. What is your opinion?

The allocation of symbol to a political party by the Election Commission is a very transparent process and has been done according to rules. The TMC (M) was the first to apply for the ‘bicycle’ symbol and they got it on a first come first serve basis. But Naam Tamilar Katchi failed to apply on time. Accusing the BJP of conspiracy is illogical and not acceptable.

The BJP-led government at the Centre passed an Act to reserve one-third of seats in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies to women. Though it will be implemented after a few years, why is the party not fielding 33% of women in T.N., to uphold the essence of the Act?

Out of 19 seats that the BJP is contesting directly, we have given seats to three women candidates. We have tried our best to accommodate aspirants. It is a work in progress and we are moving towards giving more seats to women aspirants. In the 2019 election, there was only one woman candidate from the BJP, now it is three. In future, close to 50% of our candidates will be women.

Hailing from Karur district, why did you choose to contest from Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat?

Coimbatore was not chosen by me. It was the party’s high command that chose Annamalai to contest from the Coimbatore seat. The party has given me the responsibility to contest from Coimbatore because of various reasons. Firstly, Coimbatore, in the last 10 years, has suffered so much with respect to terrorist and ISIS module attacks. Secondly the usage of Narcotic drugs is on the rise. Lots of repairs and work needs to be done in Coimbatore. I never asked for a seat. The State president of the National party contests in the seat where the party ask us to do. I was asked by the party to specifically contest from Coimbatore.

Recently, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged the Modi government had destroyed India’s MSME manufacturing capacities with demonetisation, GST, and the unplanned COVID-19 lockdown. Since you are contesting in Coimbatore, which is an industrial zone, how do you respond to his comments?

MSMEs are doing very well. The number of registered MSMEs is at an all-time high. Coimbatore is the largest beneficiary of the MUDRA scheme. More than two lakh crore rupees have come to the State. Now Coimbatore believes, even if they have a minor issue, they don’t have a mechanism to inform the Central government. They don’t have a representative. We have been operating through party channels by bringing our Finance Minister, Industries Minister and Textile Minister. In Coimbatore, they want a representative from the ruling party. Coimbatore and other parts of Tamil Nadu are interlinked globally through supply chain. Global issues such as the Russia-Ukraine war, Israel-Palestine issue, and recession in Europe, will create an after-effect on the industrialised cities. To insulate them, you need to have a public representative who can immediately voice out their concern by taking it to the Central government and speaking in the Parliament to bring mechanisms to resolve it. When you had a Communist MP for five years, who was anti-growth, what can you expect? The whole of Coimbatore is unanimously clear that they want a ruling party representative.

There is criticism that the BJP has fielded Union Minister L. Murugan (Rajya Sabha MP), and Nainar Nagendran (MLA) and Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was a Governor....

With respect to Nainar Nagendran, the party is looking at a specific or even bigger role, probably to serve the entire Tirunelveli. All these leaders are contesting, because we want to establish a ‘direct pipeline’ between the Central government and the State. They have a wealth of experience. For Parliament elections experience does matter, because what you speak in the House matters. We don’t want to be like DMK, which got seats, sat for some time and came back. These are all serious positions.

But why did Mr. Murugan and Mr. Nagendran not resign to contest in the elections?

The rules of the Election Commission of India allow incumbent MPs and MLAs to contest without vacating their posts. If they win, they will vacate and the BJP will surely contest in the byelections.

20 incumbent MPs from INDIA bloc are entering the fray again. Will they pose a bigger challenge for the BJP?

It is immaterial how many incumbents are contesting. People know anybody from the INDIA bloc, if they win, is not going to make any impact in the Parliament. They will be sitting one among the forty or fifty-odd MPs in the opposition bench. But, the BJP candidates will make a huge impact in the Parliament if they win.

What is your view on the DMK’s election manifesto which promised reduction in fuel prices?

DMK should come out of their selective amnesia and read their 2021 poll promises. What authority do they have to promise that they will reduce the fuel prices when they failed to implement their previous poll promises? The DMK knows they are not going to win. I am surprised why [DMK president and Chief Minister] Mr. Stalin didn’t say that he would bring one moon to everyone’s house.

Why has the BJP started the outreach campaign called NaMo in Tamil?

This is a platform for the people of Tamil Nadu to understand what Modi ji speaks across the country. NaMo in Tamil is doing very well when compared to other language platforms. People of the State are fond of Narendra Modi ji.