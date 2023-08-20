‘People of Chennai are very special’

August 20, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:08 am IST

Your fond memories of Chennai?

I have two fond memories. My son was born here almost four years ago, after we first arrived. Chennai will always be in our hearts; for, my son will always be from Chennai.

Another fond memory has to be about cricket. I have fallen in love with Chennai Super Kings. I wondered what this Dhoni passion was before I got here. And then I understood it when I went for the first game at Chepauk, after nearly four years, on April 4. Dhoni came out, and hit two sixes. This is one of my defining memories.

What I love about Chennai is the food. I’ve never had a bad meal in four years. There are fantastic cafes and restaurants. This has got to be one of my favourite things to do — to have brunch in one of the lovely cafes on a Saturday morning.

Favourite food?

I love to start the day with a dosa and idli — with a wonderful sambar!

What did you feel when you first came to Chennai?

People from Chennai are very special. They are unassuming, humble and leave you be, but are also extremely welcoming, and friendly. They open up their houses and hearts to you. Once you’ve made a friend in Chennai, you’ve made a friend for life. I didn’t know what to expect when I first came here.

When I came here, and found the warmth of the people, how wonderful the food was, how great the sport was, how safe the city was, it was a real pleasant surprise to me. It is one of the greatest experiences of my life, working with the wonderful team here at the British Deputy High Commission.

Tell us about your association with The Hindu.

The Hindu is the newspaper I read every day. My dad likes to read newspapers around the world online and he was reading The Hindu even before I came here. He was delighted that The Hindu was headquartered in Chennai. It is a wonderful newspaper and I rely on it every day for news. Because of my son, who was born here, I can proudly say that I am ‘Made of Chennai’.

