People need to remember Bharati’s contributions to literature amid India’s colonialisation, says T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi

December 10, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Chennai

Bharatiyar Award conferred on ex-IPS officer K. Vijay Kumar

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi presenting the Bharathiyar Award 2023 to K. Vijay Kumar, IPS (Retd), in Mylapore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

“More research has to be conducted into Subramania Bharati and his writings,” said Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Sunday.

Speaking at the event held to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Tamil poet here, he asked: “Is he fading out of memory? There are cheers for many people but there are no cheers for Bharati,” and said people needed to remember Bharati’s contribution to literature amid the colonisation of India. To understand his contribution, greater research and increased involvement of scholars and academia are needed, he added.

“Now, the goal of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is to make India a developed nation by 2047. With this destiny in mind, we need to be proud of our heritage in the journey we undertake and Bharati’s heritage is perhaps the richest that we have today,” Mr. Ravi said.

Mr. Ravi presented the Bharathiyar Award for 2023 to K. Vijay Kumar, a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. Mr. Vijay Kumar dedicated the award to all ranks of policemen. Recounting the times when the importance of police comes forth, he said: “The policemen are remembered in crises. Reforms are good, but they should be solid and substantial, not tentative and tenuous. It should be policemen reforms. It should be the court, prosecution, bail jail, and the probation system. The whole spectrum.”

