People need not be intimidated bymathematics or chess, says Anand

We need to lose the idea that we need to be perfect, he says

Acknowledging that many people are intimidated by chess and even more by mathematics, five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand said that it is unnecessary.

Speaking at a virtual discussion organised by HeyMath!, an organisation working towards making math learning easier, Mr. Anand, a brand ambassador of the organisation, pointed out that people could often be seen to preemptively say that they were poor in maths.

The discussion with Nirmala Sankaran, the co-founder of HeyMath!, was organised to mark the 133th birth anniversary of Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujam.

“Most people know as much about politics and cricket as they know about mathematics,” Mr. Anand remarked. He added that while people commented with confidence about politics and cricket, there was an unnecessary fear about mathematics.

Highlighting that the same was the case with chess, he said that at least in chess there was no consequence if people did not take a liking to it.

Explaining the importance of maths, he said, “More and more, the world is getting mathematical. Everything is being is explained in terms of data and context and so on. We need to lose the idea that we need to be perfect or be a master at something. All we need to do is to be able to understand the context and follow a conversation,” he said.

Stressing on the need for effective ways to communicate and explain chess and mathematics to the public so that they can easily understand, he noted that significant improvements have been made on this front.

To a question on how Ramanujam used his intuition rather than structural methods to solve complex mathematical problems, Mr. Anand pointed out the need to develop one’s intuition even if it meant deviating from proven methods of solving problems in both chess and mathematics.

When asked to draw a parallel between Ramanujam’s journey and his journey in chess, he said that while he may not be as obsessed with chess as people may like to believe, available accounts indicate Ramanujam’s extreme obsession with mathematics.

Though a child may display innate talent towards a particular area, Mr. Anand stressed the need for investing time and effort in it to excel.

He also highlighted the need for addressing the gap in participation of women in both chess and mathematics.