People in home quarantine to be identified

The Chennai Corporation has started pasting stickers on the doors of people who have been asked to remain in strict home quarantine. Local Administration Minister Velumani also tweeted a picture of the sticker, which contains the name and address of those who were asked to be under quarantine, and the period for which they will have to be home-bound.

“We have issued strict instructions not to stigmatise anyone. With an increasing number of cases, we have to do this to prevent the progress towards community spread,” Health Secretary Beela Rajesh explained.

“We are also monitoring 3,000 houses where persons have been home quarantined. Officials will identify the houses using coloured stickers. It is not to stigmatise or discriminate against such residents. It is to help them,” Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash added.

Starting Tuesday, Chennai Corporation will carry out disinfection of all streets in the city, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Prakash held a meeting with private tanker operators to deploy 500 tanker lorries to disinfect all the 33,000 streets and 471 bus route roads. On the mass disinfection drive, Mr. Prakash said, “The officials will start the drive on Tuesday, covering all streets in the city. This will be the largest drive to disinfect the entire city.”

On Tuesday, 500 vehicles will start from all the 15 zonal offices in the city, cleaning footpaths, bus shelters, railings, bollards and street furniture along the roads. Some of the private tanker lorry owners have been reluctant to send their vehicles, owing to the delayed payment of the bills during earlier occasions.

Corporation officials have assured them that the payment will be made promptly as the government order to use such services has been issued. The civic body is expected to spend ₹150 crore for prevention of COVID-19.

The civic officials have been instructed to mix 300 kg of bleaching powder with 10,000 litres of water in each tanker lorry to carry out disinfection operations across the city.

Essential commodities

The Corporation Commissioner also met with NGOs who will start supplying essential commodities to city residents who are living in the low income neighbourhoods and slums.

“Over 35% of the city residents are residing in low income neighbourhoods. They will get essential commodities including rice, dal, cooking oil and soap for 15 days with support from NGOs. The NGOs who want to supply commodities have been asked to contact the officials at the control room in Ripon Buildings,” said Mr. Prakash.

Many NGOs were found visiting Ripon Buildings on Monday to support the civic body with materials and volunteers. The Corporation has already started distributing food in relief centres in areas such as Chintadripet.

Directive to hospitals

“All private hospitals, biggest to the smallest, who fail to disinfect their premises will be severely dealt with. The joint commissioners, deputy commissioners, chief engineers and zonal officers will visit the hospitals. Hospitals could become potential centres of spread of COVID-19. Medical professionals have to understand and cooperate,” the Commissioner said.

The Commissioner will inspect all major government hospitals and private hospitals. Chennai Corporation has also asked residents not to visit corporation offices for civic services or to register complaints. “Residents are requested to call 1913,” said an official.