People brave the rain to catch last screening of Moonlight Cinema in Thiruvanmiyur

September 04, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - Chennai

This Sunday, people thronged Thiruvanmiyur beach to experience the last screening of ‘Moonlight Cinema’, an offering from The Hindu as part of the Festival of Chennai.

The screening started at 5 p.m. and went on till 8 p.m., with Irudhi Suttru playing for the audience.

A 35-year-old tech professional, Sricharan Mani, who had come along with his friends said: “We used to play cricket and hang out on the streets and chat for long hours. However, after college, life became busy for everyone with work and family. We saw multiple reels on Instagram that the last screening will be at Thiruvanmiyur Beach on Sunday. So, we braved the rain to watch the film. Now that nostalgia has kicked in, we are planning a trip to Ladakh.”

The audience cheered and danced at the end of the show when The Hindu ‘Made of Chennai’ song played. The crowd even turned on their phone flashlights and sang along to the video.

Music at Kora

Simultaneously, a live music performance on a bus at ‘Music on Wheels’ event was held at Kora Food Street, Anna Nagar. The performance by the band Paal Payasam received applause and hoots. The band played many of Anirudh’s and Harris Jayaraj’s songs.

The majestic double-decker bus is also hosting The Hindu’s Archival Photo Exhibit. People can take a look at the photos of ‘Madras’ from the 144-year-old The Hindu Index.

People can also check out The Hindu Made of Chennai Instagram page to know about the next ‘Music on Wheels’ performance.