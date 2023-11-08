HamberMenu
Pensioners may submit digital life certificate through postman

November 08, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts is providing a facility for central and State governments whereby postmen will collect life certificates from pensioners at their doorstep.

To avoid the hassle of submitting of a life certificate in person, the department has arranged for the doorstep service using biometric authentication, with a service charge of ₹70, said a press release.

Pensioners can generate certificates through their area postman by providing details like Aadhaar , mobile number and pension account. In Chennai, nearly 1.16 lakh pensioners were helped to generate digital life certificates during the last fiscal.

Holiday for wholesale market on Monday

The Federation of All Traders Associations of Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex has announced that shops in the wholesale market will remain closed on November 13 in view of Deepavali.

