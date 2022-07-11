Pensioners can submit digital life certificate through postmen

Special Correspondent July 11, 2022 18:39 IST

The Chief Postmaster, Chennai General Post Office, has made special arrangements for the State government pensioners/family pensioners to submit digital life certificates at their doorsteps till September 30.

India Post Payments Bank has launched a biometric-based, digital door-to-door service for pensioners through the Jeevan Pramaan programme. The pensioners will have to pay ₹70 for submitting digital life certificates through postman, said a press release from S. Packiyalakshmi, Chief Postmaster, Chennai GPO.

Pensioners may submit their Aadhaar, mobile number, PPO number and pension account details to their area postman and register their fingerprints. Digital life certificates would be registered within a few minutes, she said.

The State government had issued orders for submission of annual life certificate for around 7,15,761 pensioners and family pensioners this year.