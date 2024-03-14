ADVERTISEMENT

Pensioners can now submit digital life certificates

March 14, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

They can do this through the Jeevan Pramaan app on their mobile phones

The Hindu Bureau

A digital life certificate (DLC) facility has been introduced to facilitate all pensionaries of the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) to renew their life certificate. Now, pensioners can submit their life certificate during any month of the year. EPS beneficiaries can submit DLCs through the Jeevan Pramaan app on their mobile phones. A press release said to use facial authentication technology applications, pensioners should download and install the ‘AadhaarFaceRD’ and ‘JeevanPramaan’ apps from the Google Play Store. The DLCs can be submitted after the pensioners’ details are filled. If a pensioner or dependent pensioner dies, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation office must be intimated in writing by letter or email (ro.ambattur@epfindia.gov.in). For more details, visit: www.epfindia.gov.in, the release added.

