Pensioners can submit digital life certificates from home through postmen

Pensioners of the Central and State governments, armed forces, and Employees Provident Fund can submit their digital life certificates from home through postmen.

A press release said the India Post Payments Bank of Department of Posts would provide the service to pensioners using the biometric authentication for a service charge of ₹70. Pensioners could generate their digital life certificate through their area postman within a few minutes by providing details including pension account, Aadhaar number, and mobile phone number.

In Chennai City region, about 1 lakh pensioners submitted their digital life certificates from home last fiscal. Nearly 4,100 postmen and gramin dak sevaks in 2,194 post offices have been engaged for various doorstep services. Special camps will be organised at post offices from November 1 to create awareness on these among pensioners. They can also register a service request by on the ‘Postinfo’ app.