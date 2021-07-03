Chennai

Pension orders given under PRAYAS project

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in Tambaram distributed Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) to the retiring employees of two organisations through the PRAYAS project.

P. Senthilkumar, Regional PF Commissioner-1, Regional Office, Tambaram, handed over the orders to the retiring employees on Wednesday.

In a press release, it said that PRAYAS is an initiative of the EPFO, whereby the PPOs are distributed to the employees on the day of superannuation itself. The employees of the organisations Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute, Porur and Titanium Equipment and Anode Manufacturing Company Private Limited in Vandalur were covered under the PRAYAS initiative.


