Pension given out under ‘Prayaas’ scheme

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), distributed pension payment orders to the employees of Indian Oil Corporation, Ashok Leyland, Fourrts (India) Laboratories Ltd and Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Secondary School, as part of ‘Prayaas’, an initiative to release pensions on the day of superannuation to members under the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995. According to a press release, pension payment orders were handed over to the retiring employees by Sudhir Kumar Jaiswal, Regional P.F. Commissioner-II (Pension). P. Srinivasan, Assistant P.F. Commissioner (Pension) participated.

