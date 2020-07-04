Pension applications to be accepted only online

CHENNAI

04 July 2020 00:19 IST

‘Now only a few districts are filing applications online’

The State government has decided to accept applications for old-age pensions (OAP) under eight schemes only online.

In a communication to the Director (Social Security Schemes) in the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration, Chief Executive Officer of the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) said only a few districts were filing applications online.

“Hence, it is requested to provide necessary instructions to District Collectors and SSS tahsildars to facilitate the service in online mode only through Common Service Centres and stop receiving manual applications,” the communication stated.

In compliance, necessary communication was sent by the Director (SSS) to all District Collectors on Friday.

The TNeGA has rolled out online services for eight OAPs in the State — Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme, Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme, Destitute Widow Pension Scheme, Destitute Deserted Wives Pension Scheme, Unmarried Women Pension Scheme, Chief Minister Uzhavar Pathukappu Thittam, Indira Gandhi National Disabled Pension Scheme and Differently Abled Pension Scheme.

N. Venkatachalam, Director, (Social Security Schemes), said: “The [Revenue] Minister made an announcement last year that applications would be received online so that there would be accountability on the pleas received. So, OAP applications would be received online from now on.”

Asked about the difficulty for the deserving elderly persons in rural areas in accessing the internet and applying for these OAPs, he said: “We have not introduced anything new. e-Sevai centres are already receiving applications for issuing several certificates and there are about 11,000 e-Sevai centres across the State."

However, a Revenue Department official acknowledged the difficulty for the unlettered in the rural areas for applying for OAPs. It may be recalled that in view of the COVID-19 lockdown this year, it was decided to stop receiving manual pleas for the annual jamabandhi and to receive them online.