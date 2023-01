January 02, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Chennai City, central division, Sivagnanam Road, T.Nagar will conduct a pension adalat at a divisional-level on January 12 at 11 a.m. Pensioners of 24 post offices, including T.Nagar, Greams Road, Mandaveli, Nungambakam and Gopalapuram, may send in their complaints or suggestions by post or mail to dochennaicitycentral@indiapost.gov.in or whatsapp to 9786254257, said a press release.