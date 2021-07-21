Chennai

Pension Adalat held

A Pension Adalat was conducted on Tuesday through a webinar by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, Regional Offices, Chennai North and Chennai South, for the beneficiaries of EPS 1995. Twenty-one pensioners attended the webinar, which was conducted by Sudhir Kumar Jaiswal, Regional P.F. Commissioner-11 (Pension). All their grievances were resolved immediately, a press release from C. Amudha, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Regional Office, Chennai North said. P. Srinivasan, Assistant P.F. Commissioner (Pension), was present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2021 12:40:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/pension-adalat-held/article35435751.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY