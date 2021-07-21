A Pension Adalat was conducted on Tuesday through a webinar by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, Regional Offices, Chennai North and Chennai South, for the beneficiaries of EPS 1995. Twenty-one pensioners attended the webinar, which was conducted by Sudhir Kumar Jaiswal, Regional P.F. Commissioner-11 (Pension). All their grievances were resolved immediately, a press release from C. Amudha, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Regional Office, Chennai North said. P. Srinivasan, Assistant P.F. Commissioner (Pension), was present.
Pension Adalat held
Staff Reporter
CHENNAI,
July 21, 2021 00:34 IST
Staff Reporter
CHENNAI,
July 21, 2021 00:34 IST
