December 30, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI

Air Water India Private Limited in association with Sevalaya on Friday launched an RO plant in Pennalur Village in Kancheepuram district to provide drinking water for 3000 residents.

According to a press release, the ground water in the village was found to be unfit for drinking. The panchayat was also not able to provide adequate quantity of drinking water. The RO plant was installed at a cost of ₹9 lakh utilising CSR funds, the release said.

