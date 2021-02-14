PENN celebrates first anniversary

CHENNAI

14 February 2021 01:38 IST

ADGP Seema Agarwal, Carnatic vocalist P. Unnikrishnan share thoughts on women’s safety

The first anniversary of PENN (Protection & Empowerment of Naree), a city based trust working to prevent sexual violence against women and children, was observed on Saturday.

Seema Agarwal, ADGP, Prevention of Crime Against Women and Children, and carnatic vocalist and playback singer P. Unnikrishnan were the chief guests. Along with the special invitees, they spoke and shared insights on how to tackle concerns regarding women’s safety.

A painting of S. Sreeram, one of the founders of the trust who passed away recently, was unveiled on the occasion. Public awareness videos were also screened.

Speaking about PENN’s mission, V.S. Sridhar, one of the founders, said they believed in taking a 360 degree approach to address the issue of sexual violence against women and children. “Proactively taking measures to create an environment of safety, such as gender sensitisation at home, creating better infrastructure for the safety of women and children using culture, cinema and theatre as instruments of spreading our message and influencing policy to prevent sexual violence are among what we do,” he said.

Rajesh Srinivasan, founder of Mindful Marketing and motivational speaker, and Colonel Vembu Shankar (retd.), founder of Sambandh, spoke. PENN has planned several events ahead of Women’s day on March 8.

PENN’s core approach revolves around gender sensitisation and art-based empowerment and it has held a range of programmes to raise public awareness about sexual violence against women and children. This includes online campaigns, Krav Maga self-defense workshops, and a musical theatre play.