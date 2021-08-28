Pedestrians elbowed off the pavements at Third Cross street in Kasturba Nagar

FEDARA seeks more bollards to be placed at the entry and exit points of footpaths to keep vehicles at bay

The Federation of Adyar Residents’ Association (FEDARA) has sought measures to keep vehicles and makeshift stalls off the pavements at Kasturba Nagar Third Cross Street.

C Ramakrishnan of FEDARA has remarked that these pedestrian facilities require more bollards to be installed at their entry and exit points so that motorists cannot easily take the vehicles on to them for parking.

The presence of makeshift stalls on these pavements is another irritant for residents, who point out that the pavements have become vestigial, with much of it out of bounds for residents.

The chaos extend to the part of carriageway abutting the pavements, where parked vehicles interfere with the smooth flow of vehicular traffic. Ramakrishnan points out that in some areas, the footpath is broken.

Resident S. Kavitha says: “The interior roads including Dhanalakshmi Avenue First Road, Nehru Nagar Second and Third Streets’ are used for parking of two-wheelers. Customers of the establishments on these stretches leave their vehicles wherever they find space.”

On Third Cross Street, near Dhanalakshmi Avenue First Road, a good portion of the carriageway is said to have been taken over by traders to display the wares.

We have submitted petitions to the Greater Chennai Corporation and Greater Chennai City Traffic Police, but no action has been taken so far, say residents of Kasturba Nagar and Nehru Nagar.