Pedestrians demand repairs to bridge at Chromepet

June 17, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The handrails of the facility, which are used by hundreds of pedestrians daily, are broken and need painting; the storm-water drain constructed along the service lanes remain incomplete

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Chromepet staged a demonstration on Saturday demanding that the Highways department undertake repairs to the pedestrian bridge near MIT in Chromepet. The handrails of the facility, which are used by hundreds of pedestrians daily, are broken and need painting.

V. Santhanam of the People’s Awareness Association, who led the agitation, said the service lanes had not been laid in a long time and had large potholes. There are only three light poles on the service lanes and they do not work. The storm-water drain structures constructed along the service lanes remain incomplete. The work began before the previous monsoon, he said.

The steps leading to the pedestrian bridge have growth of vegetation. The place is littered with empty liquor bottles as those visiting a nearby Tasmac shop consume alcohol sitting on the steps. The presence of the tipplers causes inconvenience to pedestrians, said another resident.

