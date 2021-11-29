Pedestrian signal on the blink

29 November 2021 20:12 IST

With rains, certain pedestrian signals in Chennai are not functioning, leaving pedestrians out on a limb. The signal near Chellammal Women’s College at Guindy is just one example.

Motorists do not halt or slow down, and pedestrians can be seen raising their hand asking vehicles to stop so that they can cross the road.

“There are no traffic police personnel to regulate the flow of vehicular traffic, so it is dangerous and risky,” says K Geetha.

Motorists from Kathipara Grade Separator and Guindy Industrial Estate take a sharp u-turn at the crossing area to go to Race Course Road, Five Furlong Road and Grand Southern Trunk Road. Besides, motorists coming from Sardar Patel Road proceed through the crossing area to go to Anna Salai and Taluk Office Road.

On the lane towards Alandur, there is a functional pedestrian signal on the opposite lane but it is not helpful.

“Motorists jump the signal and do not stop to let the walkers cross the lane,” adds Geetha.

A Greater Chennai City Traffic Police personnel says steps will be taken to make the signals functional at the earliest.