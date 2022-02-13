Pedestrian run over by car in Gandhi Nagar

A 65-year-old man was run over by a car on fourth main road in Gandhi Nagar.

The traffic police said the accident occurred at 9.20 p.m. on Saturday. The victim was identified as Krishnamurthy, 65, who was working as a security guard in Gandhi Nagar.

While he was walking on 4th Main Road, a high-end car, which was driven in rash manner, ran over him.

The car halted only after ramming three other cars and a bullock cart on the roadside, said the police.

The public caught the car driver and handed him over to the police.

Traffic investigation police, Adyar, have taken up investigation.