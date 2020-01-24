Pedestrian plaza rid of encroachments

The Chennai Corporation on Thursday started removing encroachments on the pedestrian plaza at T. Nagar.

After inauguration of the plaza, over 100 shops had reportedly encroached upon it, reducing space for pedestrians. The Corporation also received complaints from pedestrians about a rise in encroachments in the past few days. “We sent teams to T. Nagar and cleared all encroachments,” said an official.

Corporation workers demolished the unauthorised structures on Thursday, clearing the entire stretch.

The Corporation has urged all shopowners to give a facelift to their buildings along the plaza. In fact, work is already under way at many shops.

Shopkeepers have requested the civic body to permit them to renovate the buildings, allowing for dumping of construction materials along the stretch. These materials on the pavement are also hindering pedestrian movement at many locations, officials said.