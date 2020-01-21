Pedestrian plaza in Chennai’s Pondy Bazaar shifts vehicular congestion to nearby localities

The T. Nagar pedestrian plaza has been a grand success for the Chennai Corporation in providing a modern civic amenity. But a section of residents in neighbouring areas claim they have been affected by traffic congestion since the plaza has been opened.

Gopalakrishnan Road and Street, located adjacent to the Thyagaraya Road in Pondy Bazaar, were once peaceful and remained unaffected by the vehicular congestion that ruled Pondy Bazaar. However, since the pedestrian plaza was opened, residents are unable to venture out because of the frequent plying of share-autorickshaws and rashly driven two-wheelers on the road.

T. Arun, a resident of Gopalakrishnan Road, said after the pedestrian plaza was opened and traffic was made one-way, their locality has become busy with heavy traffic. He said since Gopalakrishnan Road connects Dr. Nair Road and G.N. Chetty Road, a large numbers of vehicles have started using these roads. Share-autorickshaws are causing severe inconvenience to pedestrians with senior citizens finding it difficult to walk safely.

The residents complained that the share autorickshaws, to save a few kilometres, violate the one-way rule at Muthukrishnan Street and enter Gopalakrishnan Street and Road to move between G.N. Chetty Road and Dr. Nair road frequently.

A senior official of Chennai Corporation said if any complaint is given, speed breakers would be installed.