Pedestrian overbridges at Potheri, M.M. Nagar to be completed next month

March 27, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Construction of pedestrian overbridges at Potheri and Maraimalai Nagar on the G.S.T. Road is likely to be completed by the end of April. The combined cost of both the facilities will be ₹3.46 crore.

Sources in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the foundation work had been completed for both these facilities that will prove advantageous for commuters using the railway stations and the nearby areas at these locations.

Steel structures that will form the body of these facilities and fabrication work is in progress on each of the 61 metres long bridges. The skywalk is a necessity since the road was widened recently to eight lanes making it difficult to cross for the pedestrians.

Vehicle users and pedestrians of residential localities, including Urapakkam, Kilambakkam, Thailavaram and Chettipunyam along the National Highway had sought facilities for better road safety. Residents had sought more time for local traffic and pedestrians at traffic signals, better policing and improved lighting at junctions.

“Due to development of hundreds of residential colonies along the road, local traffic is heavy and integration of this traffic with users of the national highway is very important. Vehicles on the national highway go at a high speed and expect unhindered way. It is proving detrimental for slow-moving vehicles and pedestrians,” said Raghuraman, a resident of Perungalathur.

P. Nandagopal, a taxi driver, said the widening of the road had made driving faster and smoother. “It is helping us cut down on travel time. But if service lanes are completed it will be better for local traffic. The work seems to be under progress. When we travel, more signals would mean more waiting. The whole idea of a national highway would be defeated. Subways should be built for local crossings,” he said.