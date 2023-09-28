ADVERTISEMENT

Pedestrian knocked down in Kilpauk

September 28, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old man died and another was injured in a road accident near Kilpauk when the driver of a car allegedly lost control and hit him on Wednesday evening. Three two-wheelers were damaged in the accident.

The victim has been identified as M. Palani, 52, of Kilpauk who was a painter. On Wednesday evening, while he was walking on the Alagappa Road in Kilpauk, the car hit him and crashed into the pavement. Another man, Yashwanth, 71, who was nearby, was also injured.

Passersby rushed Palani and Yashwanth to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where Palani died. Mr. Yashwanth is under treatment. The Traffic Investigation Wing, Anna Square, arrested R. Jayakumar, 47, who was driving the car at the time of accident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said Jayakumar had a learner’s licence. Instead of pressing the brake, he accidentally pressed the accelerator and caused the accident, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US