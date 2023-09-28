HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pedestrian knocked down in Kilpauk

September 28, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old man died and another was injured in a road accident near Kilpauk when the driver of a car allegedly lost control and hit him on Wednesday evening. Three two-wheelers were damaged in the accident.

The victim has been identified as M. Palani, 52, of Kilpauk who was a painter. On Wednesday evening, while he was walking on the Alagappa Road in Kilpauk, the car hit him and crashed into the pavement. Another man, Yashwanth, 71, who was nearby, was also injured.

Passersby rushed Palani and Yashwanth to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where Palani died. Mr. Yashwanth is under treatment. The Traffic Investigation Wing, Anna Square, arrested R. Jayakumar, 47, who was driving the car at the time of accident.

The police said Jayakumar had a learner’s licence. Instead of pressing the brake, he accidentally pressed the accelerator and caused the accident, the police said.

Related Topics

Chennai / road accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.