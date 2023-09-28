Pedestrian knocked down in Kilpauk

September 28, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 52-year-old man died and another was injured in a road accident near Kilpauk when the driver of a car allegedly lost control and hit him on Wednesday evening. Three two-wheelers were damaged in the accident.

The victim has been identified as M. Palani, 52, of Kilpauk who was a painter. On Wednesday evening, while he was walking on the Alagappa Road in Kilpauk, the car hit him and crashed into the pavement. Another man, Yashwanth, 71, who was nearby, was also injured.

Passersby rushed Palani and Yashwanth to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where Palani died. Mr. Yashwanth is under treatment. The Traffic Investigation Wing, Anna Square, arrested R. Jayakumar, 47, who was driving the car at the time of accident.

The police said Jayakumar had a learner’s licence. Instead of pressing the brake, he accidentally pressed the accelerator and caused the accident, the police said.