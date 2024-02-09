Pedestrian knocked down by MTC bus on Rajiv Gandhi Salai dies, driver held

February 09, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Guindy Traffic Investigation Police arrested a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus driver for knocking down and killing a 51-year-old pedestrian on Rajiv Gandhi Salai in Kandanchavadi on Thursday. They said C. Chitra, of Venkatesapuram in Kottivakkam, was crossing Rajiv Gandhi Salai when the bus, driven by B. Manimaran, 43, of Kelambakkam, knocked her down and crushed her legs. Chitra was rushed to a private hospital in Kandanchavadi, from where she was shifted to another private hospital but died on the way. The Guindy police sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem.

