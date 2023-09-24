ADVERTISEMENT

Pedestrian knocked down by a two-wheeler near Sholinganallur

September 24, 2023 02:36 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old pedestrian was killed after he was knocked down by a speeding two-wheeler in Sholinganallur on Saturday (September 23) night. 

Tambaram police said Garbendra, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was a roadside hawker. On Saturday night, the victim was crossing the Sholinganallur - Navalur junction when a speeding two-wheeler hit him. The victim was killed on the spot after sustaining severe body and head injuries. 

The police officials of the Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation on being informed about the accident, went to the spot and sent the body to Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have seized the vehicle which caused the accident and are investigating with two-wheeler driver Ajmal. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US