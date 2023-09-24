HamberMenu
Pedestrian knocked down by a two-wheeler near Sholinganallur

September 24, 2023 02:36 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old pedestrian was killed after he was knocked down by a speeding two-wheeler in Sholinganallur on Saturday (September 23) night. 

Tambaram police said Garbendra, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was a roadside hawker. On Saturday night, the victim was crossing the Sholinganallur - Navalur junction when a speeding two-wheeler hit him. The victim was killed on the spot after sustaining severe body and head injuries. 

The police officials of the Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation on being informed about the accident, went to the spot and sent the body to Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem.  

The police have seized the vehicle which caused the accident and are investigating with two-wheeler driver Ajmal. 

