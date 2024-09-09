ADVERTISEMENT

Pedestrian knocked down and killed by a speeding car near Tiruvottiyur

Published - September 09, 2024 03:18 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 57-year-old fisherman was killed after he was knocked down by a vehicle in Tiruvottiyur on Saturday (September 7) night. 

Traffic police said P. Kanniappan, a resident of  fishermen colony, was working in fishing boats. On Saturday night Kanniappan was walking on the Ennore Expressway near Thulukathamman temple when a speeding car hit him and sped off. He was rushed to the Government Stanley hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. 

Tiruvottiyur Traffic Police Station on being alerted about the accident are viewing the footage of the CCTV for identifying the vehicle. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US