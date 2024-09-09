GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pedestrian knocked down and killed by a speeding car near Tiruvottiyur

Published - September 09, 2024 03:18 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 57-year-old fisherman was killed after he was knocked down by a vehicle in Tiruvottiyur on Saturday (September 7) night. 

Traffic police said P. Kanniappan, a resident of  fishermen colony, was working in fishing boats. On Saturday night Kanniappan was walking on the Ennore Expressway near Thulukathamman temple when a speeding car hit him and sped off. He was rushed to the Government Stanley hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. 

Tiruvottiyur Traffic Police Station on being alerted about the accident are viewing the footage of the CCTV for identifying the vehicle. 

