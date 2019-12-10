Chennai

Pedestrian killed by a speeding, drunk biker

A 74-year-old pedestrian died on the spot after he was knocked down by a speeding motorcycle in Thandurai village near Pattabhiram on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as G.Balaraman. He was staying at Swagatham Old Age Home. He was returning after a walk on Sunday evening.

While he was walking on the road in front of Government Middle School at 5 p.m , a motorcyclist drove his vehicle in rash manner and hit Balaraman.

In the impact, Balaraman fell down and died on the spot due to grevious injury in his head. The motorcylist was found to be drunk. He was not wearing a helmet and he also sustained injuries. The body of Balaraman was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem.

The Traffic Investigation unit, Poonamallee, have registered a case and arrested the motorcyclist.

