Pedestrian killed by a speeding bus in K.K. Nagar

A 56-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a bus in K.K. Nagar on Tuesday.

A police official of the Guindy traffic investigation said Lakshmana Kumar of Ashok Nagar was walking on Anna Main Road and as he was attempting to cross the road towards Kamarajar Salai, a speeding Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus hit him, killing him on the spot.

The police sent the body to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem and arrested the bus driver Shankar for causing the accident.