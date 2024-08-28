ADVERTISEMENT

Pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Jafferkhanpet

Published - August 28, 2024 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old person was killed after a sports utility vehicle crashed into him in Jafferkhanpet on Tuesday night. 

A senior official of the City Traffic police said Manjan was a resident of Satya Nagar west in Jafferkhanpet engaged in daily labour. On Tuesday night, Manjan had consumed liquor and was sitting on the footpath along the Pachaiyappan Street-V.M. Balakrishnan junction when the SUV driven by T. Pandy of MGR Nagar knocked him down. Manjan sustained several injuries and was rushed to the Government K.K. Nagar hospital by the residents and was later shifted to the Government Royapettah hospital. However the hospital authorities pronounced him brought dead. 

The Guindy traffic investigation police after filing a case arrested the driver. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US