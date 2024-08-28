Pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Jafferkhanpet

A 55-year-old person was killed after a sports utility vehicle crashed into him in Jafferkhanpet on Tuesday night.

A senior official of the City Traffic police said Manjan was a resident of Satya Nagar west in Jafferkhanpet engaged in daily labour. On Tuesday night, Manjan had consumed liquor and was sitting on the footpath along the Pachaiyappan Street-V.M. Balakrishnan junction when the SUV driven by T. Pandy of MGR Nagar knocked him down. Manjan sustained several injuries and was rushed to the Government K.K. Nagar hospital by the residents and was later shifted to the Government Royapettah hospital. However the hospital authorities pronounced him brought dead.

The Guindy traffic investigation police after filing a case arrested the driver.

