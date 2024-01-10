Pedestrian in Chennai hit by MTC bus, killed

January 10, 2024 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - CHENNAI

A 58-year-old fisherman was killed on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, after he was knocked down by a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus in Chepauk.

A police official of the Anna Square Traffic Investigation Wing said R. Annadurai, a resident of Kanniamman Koil street in Triplicane, was walking on Bells Road when a speeding MTC bus proceeding towards Vallalar Nagar hit him. He was killed on the spot.

The police team sent the body of the victim to the GovernmentMulti-Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate, for a post-mortem. The MTC bus driver, P. Jayachandran of Ponneri, has been arrested.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

