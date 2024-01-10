ADVERTISEMENT

Pedestrian in Chennai hit by MTC bus, killed

January 10, 2024 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - CHENNAI

Police said the 58-year-old had been walking on Bells Road when he was hit by the speeding bus

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old fisherman was killed on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, after he was knocked down by a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus in Chepauk. 

ALSO READ
T.N. bus strike | Transport Department pulls hard to maintain “normal bus operations” on second day

A police official of the Anna Square Traffic Investigation Wing said R. Annadurai, a resident of Kanniamman Koil street in Triplicane, was walking on Bells Road when a speeding MTC bus proceeding towards Vallalar Nagar hit him. He was killed on the spot. 

The police team sent the body of the victim to the GovernmentMulti-Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate, for a post-mortem. The MTC bus driver, P. Jayachandran of Ponneri, has been arrested. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US