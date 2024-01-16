GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pedestrian fatally knocked down near Chennai, police arrest two-wheeler rider

Police said the 46-year-old was hit on January 14, when he was walking home from a local market

January 16, 2024 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 46-year-old pedestrian was killed after being knocked down by a two-wheeler near Pazhaverkadu on Monday, January 15, 2024. The Thirupalayvanam police have filed a case and arrested the rider of the two-wheeler Muthukumar (24), who hails from Sattankuppam village.

A police officer in Tiruvallur district said the victim M. Sigamani, a resident of Pasiyavaram village, was returning home from a local market on Sunday (January 14) evening when the two-wheeler rider knocked him down. Sigamani sustained head and body injuries and was taken to the Pazhaverkadu government hospital. The victim was later transferred to the Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai for specialised treatment where he died on Monday.

