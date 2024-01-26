Pedestrian fatally knocked down by MTC bus in Chennai

January 26, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 29-year-old pedestrian was killed after being knocked down by a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus on Thursday (January 25, 2024) night. The Anna Salai Traffic Investigation police have filed a case and have arrested the driver.

Police said M. Mohammed Sadam, a native of Bihar, was working as a daily wager in the city. He was proceeding to his room in Egmore and when he was crossing the Gandhi Irwin Road near Egmore railway station when an MTC bus (no. 27B) proceeding from Anna Square to Koyambedu hit him. The pedestrian sustained head injury and was killed on the spot.

The Anna Salai Police sent the body to Omandurar Multispeciality Hospital for post-mortem.