Pedestrian fatally knocked down by a speeding van in Kolathur

A 42-year-old pedestrian was killed on Saturday night after a mini-van hit her on Saturday night. The Tirumangalam traffic investigation police have filed a case and arrested the driver.

A senior official of City Traffic police said B. Gnanavalli, a resident of Nakheeran Street in Kolathur was walking on the 200-feet road when a speeding mini-van that came on the wrong side fatally knocked her down on Saturday night. The victim suffered from severe injuries and was killed on the spot. 

The traffic investigation police arrested the driver of the mini-van Ayyanar and are investigating. 


