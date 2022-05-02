Pedestrian crossing enabled at Medavakkam - Mambakkam junction

Residents made several representations to Tambaram Police Commissioner M. Ravi

The pedestrian crossing installed at the Medavakkam-Mambakkam junction on Velachery Main Road by the Tambaram Police Commissionerate. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

To ease the hardships faced by the pedestrians in crossing the Medavakkam - Mambakkam junction, the Tambaram Police Commissionerate installed a pedestrian crossing sign on Monday.

It was decided to have a crossing sign on Velachery Main Road after several representations were made to Tambaram Police Commissioner M. Ravi by residents in the locality last week. A few social activists also posted about the issue on the social media about the hardships faced by the public in crossing the congested road.

Mr. Ravi said a traffic police constable would also be posted at the busy junction to help pedestrians cross the road safely.