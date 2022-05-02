Pedestrian crossing enabled at Medavakkam - Mambakkam junction
Residents made several representations to Tambaram Police Commissioner M. Ravi
To ease the hardships faced by the pedestrians in crossing the Medavakkam - Mambakkam junction, the Tambaram Police Commissionerate installed a pedestrian crossing sign on Monday.
It was decided to have a crossing sign on Velachery Main Road after several representations were made to Tambaram Police Commissioner M. Ravi by residents in the locality last week. A few social activists also posted about the issue on the social media about the hardships faced by the public in crossing the congested road.
Mr. Ravi said a traffic police constable would also be posted at the busy junction to help pedestrians cross the road safely.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.