Pedalling to work helps policeman stay agile

CHENNAI

26 June 2020 19:45 IST

Head constable Saravanan says cycling has helped him avoid getting lifestyle diseases

The bicycle was a symbol of affordable commute for the Tamil Nadu police, until a few years ago. However, although motorcycles and Jeep have replaced the humble bicycle, 51-year-old K. Saravanan, a police head constable with Nandambakkam police station, continues to pedal to work.

He can be seen whizzing past on the GST Road. “It keeps me fit and this is the reason why I still don’t have a pot belly or any lifestyle diseases,” says Mr. Saravanan, who has completed 23 years in the department.

Every day, he pedals from his Adambakkam home to the police station. “I pedal close to 40 km every day. Even during work, I don’t use the motorbike. I pedal through my jurisdiction and this gives me easy access to people. Many have been inspired by me and have expressed a desire to start cycling,” says Mr. Saravanan.

“The body structure of the police earlier was very different as they used to cycle a lot. I get a good night’s sleep and I don’t have gut-related problems. Besides, this does not cause pollution and is an eco-friendly mode of transport,” says Mr. Saravanan whose son works in the Tamil Nadu Special Police.

He says many of his friends call him a miser in a lighter vein. “I tell them that I don't cycle to save money, but to save my health and hospital expenses. Even after retirement, I will continue to cycle,” he adds.

His colleague 54-year-old K. Chakravarthy, sub-inspector, Nandambakkam police station, said that he has put in 33 years of service. “Even I used to cycle to work during the initial years, but, later I switched to motorbike. I used to be fitter when I cycled. I am proud that Mr. Saravanan still cycles,” he says.