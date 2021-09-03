Chennai

Peak hour travel curbs in suburban trains relaxed

The Southern Railway has removed travel restrictions imposed during peak hours (7 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. to 7 p.m.) and is allowing common public to travel by suburban trains.

The relaxation came into force from Thursday.

Although the restrictions have been removed for all categories, it is now made mandatory for commuters to produce the two-dose COVID-19 vaccination certificate along with their identity cards at the time of purchasing the train ticket, according to a press release from the Chennai Division of the Southern Railway.

The ticket counters have also started issuing single journey, two-way journey and season tickets.

Exemption for students

However, the two-dose COVID-19 vaccination certificate rule is not applicable to students.

The Southern Railway has appealed to all rail users to follow COVID-19 safety norms such as wearing of masks, maintaining physical distancing, and use of hand sanitisers, the release added.


