PDS rice worth ₹23.61 lakh seized in April; 529 persons arrested 

May 16, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Civil Supplies CID has seized ₹23.61 lakh worth rice meant for the public distribution system (PDS) from smugglers in the last month. It also seized 152 LPG cylinders, 90 kg of wheat, 250 kg of tur dal, 251 litres of kerosene and 156 vehicles that were used for smuggling. As many as 529 suspects were arrested for the offence. The Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection said the public could call toll free no- 1800 599 5950 to lodge any complaint on smuggling of essential commodities and hoarding.