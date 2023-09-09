HamberMenu
PCKG Govt. HSS students win first prize in The Chennai Quiz

September 09, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor R. Priya and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan giving away prizes at The Chennai Quiz on Saturday.

Mayor R. Priya and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan giving away prizes at The Chennai Quiz on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 

M. Silambarasan and V.S. Dharmendar of PCKG Government Higher Secondary School won the first place in The Chennai Quiz in the category for government and government-aided schools recently conducted by the Greater Chennai Corporation along with The Hindu

Similarly, in the private schools category, Y. Eswar and Adithya Saravanan of PSBB Senior Secondary School, K.K. Nagar finished first; and from the Chennai Schools category, S. Malini and P.K. Shahana Sri bagged the first prize.  

More than 100 teams had registered from various schools around Chennai for the quiz competition held on September 5, 7 and 8 on the topic “Chennai and Greater Chennai Corporation” and was open to students of Classes 6, 7, 8, and 9. Two teams were permitted from each school. 

The team that came first runner-up in government and aided schools category was S.M. Mathuvadhani and D. Hema Pushpika from Jayagopal Garodia Government Girls HSS. The first runner-up in private schools category was Arjun Deepak and K. Sarvesh from Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Mylapore. From Chennai Schools, the team that came in first runner-up was E. Keshriya and D. Sivaramakannan.  

The teams that came in as second runner-up were: H. Ragavan and B. Gnanavel from Government Higher Secondary School, Perungudi, P. B. Achtutha Ram and K. Vedant from PSBB T. Nagar; and R. Dinesh Kumar and M.S. Mohammed Raayis from CHSS, Virugambakkam.  

Mayor R. Priya and Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan gave away the prizes to the winners. The team that won the first prize was awarded a cash prize of ₹10,000, first runners- up got ₹7,000 and second runners-up ₹4,000.  

