Pay taxes and charges by September 30 for this half year: Metrowater

The Hindu Bureau September 20, 2022 20:01 IST

The Chennai Metrowater has asked consumers to pay water and sewerage taxes and charges by September 30 for this half year.

The counters at its headquarters, area and depot will function on Saturdays too, wherein residents may pay the tax through cash or cheque.

Moreover, consumers can also pay their tax and charges online through different modes, including internet banking, on https://bnc.chennaimetrowater.in/#/public/cus-login. The water agency has so far collected ₹250 crore as taxes between April and September.

Consumers may avoid surcharge by paying tax and charges by September 30, a press release said.