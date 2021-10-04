Pay property tax by Oct. 15 to receive 5% incentive: Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI

04 October 2021 01:02 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation has requested property tax assessees to pay before October 15 and get a 5% incentive.

According to a press release, people can pay the property tax on the Corporation’s website www.chennaicorporation.gov.in, at e-seva counters at zonal and divisional Corporation offices, through hand-held devices of tax collectors, on Namma Chennai and Paytm mobile applications, at select banks and through the Bharat Bill Payment System.

During the first half-year of the financial year 2021-22, the civic body has collected a sum of ₹375.59 crore as property tax. A total of ₹225.13 crore of professional tax was collected during the same period.

As per the amendment to the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, 1919, assessees who pay during the second half-year of 2021-22 before October 15, will be given 5% incentive up to a maximum limit of ₹5,000. Payments made after October 15 will attract 2% simple interest per annum.

During the previous half year of April 2021, a total of 1.16 lakh assessees received incentive. In October 2020, a total of 94,900 assessees availed themselves of the incentive, the release said.