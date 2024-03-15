Pavement redesign on Ranjith Road: accessibility question comes into sharp focus

March 15, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST

Any redesign of the pavement at Ranjith Road in Kotturpuram is bound to generate intense scrutiny. It needs to meet a stringent accessibility standard. The why of it is not far to find, and is plonked right where Ranjith Road doglegs into the interior section of the area — Vidya Sagar, the school for the differently-abled. Wheelchair-bound students of the school need the pavement and need it in a manner that would accommodate their special mobility needs. The redesign of the pavement is being carried out, at long last, after it had been dismantled on account of a Tangedco cable-laying exercise. The basic construction of the pavement has covered half its course.

Ummul Khair, Coordinator of the Disability Legislation Unit (DLU) at Vidya Sagar and the one interacting with Greater Chennai Corporation officials in connection with the pavement redesign, is struck by the “lack of width” characterising the redesigned pavement -- she admits she is making that observation comparing the emerging pavement with the one preceding it.

The Vidya Sagar team wanted three wedges (or side ramps) that would enable wheelchair-bound users to easily dismount from the pavement.

A GCC official connected with the work argues that those side ramps would put wheelchair-bound users in jeopardy .“Each side ramp would require one-and-a-half to two feet of space and the road is already narrow. And the road is also crooked. A wheelchair-bound user disembarking from the pavement at will can put themselves in harm’s way due to the movement of vehicular traffic. The redesign allows for a ramp in the middle section of the pavement in addition to the one near the school, two around the Tangedco facility and one at Gandhi Mandapam Road. We have offered to create one buffer zone and are waiting for Vidya Sagar’s response to the idea,” says the GCC official.

Three trees fell a victim to the pavement redesign work. Ever since the green committee was constituted, civic infrastructure exercises coming into a collision course with trees have to present the possibility of tree loss and measures to salvage trees through transplantation, to the committee.

The GCC official says, “After the end of the project, we would follow the rule of compensating for the loss of one tree by planting ten others. For the three lost trees, we would plant 30 in carefully chosen places. We will announce it after the project is completed. We considered transplanting the three trees, but found it to be infeasible.”

The GCC official observes that in its finished version, the pavement would not be disappointing.